ePlus (PLUS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $493.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.40 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect ePlus to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. ePlus has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $62.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at ePlus

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $76,928.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ePlus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in ePlus in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ePlus by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ePlus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ePlus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

