Equifax (EFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Equifax Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of EFX stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79.
Equifax Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.
Featured Stories
