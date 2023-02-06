Equifax (EFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $225.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $193.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $243.79.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Equifax by 2,191.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Equifax by 275.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Equifax by 233.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,648 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Equifax by 9.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 320,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Stories

