Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQH opened at $32.35 on Monday. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equitable by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,003,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 202.9% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 338,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 226,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

