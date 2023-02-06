Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

Erasca Stock Performance

Shares of ERAS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Erasca

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca

In other Erasca news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at $78,189,016.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Lim purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at $78,189,016.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 437,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,998. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Erasca by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Erasca by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

