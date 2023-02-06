Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.
Erasca Stock Performance
Shares of ERAS opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89.
Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Erasca will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Erasca
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Erasca
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERAS. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Erasca by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Erasca by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Erasca by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 26,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Erasca by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 105,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Erasca in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Erasca
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
