Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.87.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,104,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,372,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 105,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
