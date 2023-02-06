Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.30.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY opened at $147.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,647 shares of company stock worth $20,767,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.