Evercore ISI Cuts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $138.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.31.

Allstate Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $131.33 on Thursday. Allstate has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 231.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Allstate by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property Liability and Corporate and Other.

