ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Sells $248,868.16 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ExlService Stock Down 0.7 %
ExlService stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.
Institutional Trading of ExlService
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
