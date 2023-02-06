ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Director Sells $248,868.16 in Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ExlService Stock Down 0.7 %

ExlService stock opened at $171.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.14 and a 1-year high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.71.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

About ExlService

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter worth $39,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

