Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,192.78 ($14.73).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.82) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Fevertree Drinks Stock Down 3.6 %

Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,093.10 ($13.50) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,255.24 ($27.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,081.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,012.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 3,436.36.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.