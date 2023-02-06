First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) CEO Purchases $736,960.20 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCPGet Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FCNCP opened at $21.92 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

