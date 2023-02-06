FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of FLT opened at $218.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
