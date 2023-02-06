FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect FLEETCOR Technologies to post earnings of $3.62 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $218.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.24. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $161.69 and a 52-week high of $265.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.