Fluence Energy (FLNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Fluence Energy has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $441.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.90 million. On average, analysts expect Fluence Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $21.69 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

