Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 22.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.43 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

