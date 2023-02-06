Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.62.

Fortive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.42.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. Fortive’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortive by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

