Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Stock Position Boosted by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 5.98% of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions worth $6,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,952,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,610,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 40,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GDNR opened at $10.35 on Monday. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Company Profile

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.