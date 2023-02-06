Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Generac were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $122.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Generac

A number of research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.05.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.