Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $159.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Generac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $226.05.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $122.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $329.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day moving average is $155.75.

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after buying an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 652.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 487,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,556,000 after buying an additional 422,280 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $67,051,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 492,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,555,000 after buying an additional 236,264 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11,907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 231,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 229,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

