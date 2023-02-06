Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO Sells $2,380,000.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,518 shares in the company, valued at $29,631,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:G opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 23.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on G. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

