Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $81.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.55.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.34.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

