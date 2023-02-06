Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $22.66.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after buying an additional 2,528,942 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 55.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,161,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 774,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $9,955,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,898,000 after acquiring an additional 605,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,349,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,113,000 after acquiring an additional 437,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.