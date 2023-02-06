Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $431,400.00 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Graco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GGG opened at $71.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $74.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.53.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Graco by 136.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Graco by 10.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 192,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Graco by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Stories

