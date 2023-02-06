Green Plains (GPRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $954.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.74. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other Green Plains news, CFO James E. Stark bought 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,065.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,978,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,410,000 after purchasing an additional 82,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 290,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after purchasing an additional 266,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Green Plains by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Green Plains by 8.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,368,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

