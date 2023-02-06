Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

HBI stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $5.65 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 525,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

