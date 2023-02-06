Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) versus INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Critical Review

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Harpoon Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 INmune Bio 0 1 2 0 2.67

Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 708.82%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INmune Bio has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -220.41% -198.21% -59.01% INmune Bio -7,076.59% -43.02% -34.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $23.65 million 1.43 -$116.72 million ($2.16) -0.47 INmune Bio $180,000.00 857.61 -$30.34 million ($1.75) -4.91

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc. Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

