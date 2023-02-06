HC Wainwright Cuts Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target to $1.00

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Akerna stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. Akerna has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.
Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 million. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 292.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akerna will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.
