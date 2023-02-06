HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Dyadic International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DYAI stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 472.12% and a negative return on equity of 77.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Dyadic International by 38.9% in the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

