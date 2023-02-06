Head to Head Comparison: IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAC and Grom Social Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IAC alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAC $3.70 billion 1.26 $597.55 million ($13.28) -4.24 Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 0.23 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

89.1% of IAC shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of IAC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IAC and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAC 1 0 10 0 2.82 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAC currently has a consensus price target of $90.56, suggesting a potential upside of 60.97%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential downside of 20.63%. Given IAC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe IAC is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares IAC and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAC -22.34% -5.14% -3.22% Grom Social Enterprises -214.31% -45.14% -32.19%

Risk & Volatility

IAC has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grom Social Enterprises has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC beats Grom Social Enterprises on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC’s notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic](htt

About Grom Social Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.