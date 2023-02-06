Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HLF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.20.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

HLF stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson bought 19,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,490,536.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 111,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3,708.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 64,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,868,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 795,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

