Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 807,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $9,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

HPE opened at $16.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. Analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

