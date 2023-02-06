Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Up 0.3 %

HOLX stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $85.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after buying an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.