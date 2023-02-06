Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Boosted by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after buying an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $109.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

