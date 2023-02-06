Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Humana by 10.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 12.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Humana by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $476.57 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.20 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $509.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.65.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

