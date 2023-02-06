Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Lowered to $575.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $600.24.

HUM stock opened at $476.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 1-year low of $408.20 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 27.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,565,286. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

