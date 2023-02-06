Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.29.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $246.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.57. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

