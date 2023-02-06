Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMVT. Truist Financial increased their target price on Immunovant to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Immunovant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.84. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Insider Activity

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $75,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,812.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,505. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Immunovant by 20.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.