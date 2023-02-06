Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $378,566.75 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $233.37 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.72.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.
