Insider Selling: Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells $288,750.00 in Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $111.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a market cap of $460.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.96.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $757,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 19,277 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 28,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

