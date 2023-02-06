Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Sells $244,201.88 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $152.40 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in F5 by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in F5 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.21.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

