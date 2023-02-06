Insider Selling: First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $409,000.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $912.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.
First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.
