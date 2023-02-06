Insider Selling: HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) CFO Sells $7,745,700.00 in Stock

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $258.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $6,375,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

