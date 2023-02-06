Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $155,790.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $155.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.