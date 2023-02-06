Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $155,790.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $155.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.80, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.88 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. Analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.55.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

