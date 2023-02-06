Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $191,187.50 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $199,875.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.94.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

