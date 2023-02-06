Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) COO Sells $1,260,000.00 in Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Corey Ian Sanders sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

