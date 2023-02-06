Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Sells $1,753,712.52 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,507.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SNA opened at $259.66 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $259.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200 day moving average is $226.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.25.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

