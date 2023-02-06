Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $1,840,000.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $37.48 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRDN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $20,510,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $18,049,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,473.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 635,456 shares in the last quarter.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

