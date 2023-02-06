Insider Selling: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Insider Sells $1,840,000.00 in Stock

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,857,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VRDN opened at $37.48 on Monday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.99.
Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,731 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $20,510,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $18,049,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 723,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3,473.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 653,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 635,456 shares in the last quarter.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.