Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.6 %

ICE opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,168 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

