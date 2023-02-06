International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after buying an additional 922,302 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after buying an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Down 0.4 %

IP stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. International Paper had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

