Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $40.92 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Swayze sold 5,631 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $223,775.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,829.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,477 shares of company stock worth $1,799,738. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

