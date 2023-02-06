IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Trading Down 1.4 %

IQVIA Company Profile

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $237.18 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $256.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.30.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.