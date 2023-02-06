iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $185.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.11. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.25.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

